GST 2.0 govt response to industry's voice: Meghwal

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said the GST 2.0 taxation reform is government's response to the industry's demand.

Addressing an industry body's event here, the minister said GST 2.0 is not just about taxation but making life easier for households and businesses.

"From filing 37 GST returns in a year in 2017 to only 3 today, this reform shows how governance can truly respond to industry's voice. At the same time, we must clearly define illicit trade and work collectively to eliminate it," he said according to a statement.

Goods and services tax (GST) has been simplified to a two-slab structure of five per cent and 18 per cent. PTI NAB TRB