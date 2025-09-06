GST 2.0: Renault to cut vehicle prices by up to Rs 96,395 from Sep 22

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Renault India on Saturday said it will reduce prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 96,395 to pass on full benefit of the recent GST rate cut to buyers.

The GST Council, earlier this week, approved limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22.

The revised pricing will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, the automaker said in a statement.

However, customers can start booking their Renault car at the new prices immediately across all dealerships nationwide, it added.

"Passing on the full GST 2.0 benefit is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our customers. We believe this timely initiative will not only make our cars more accessible but also energise demand during the festive season," Renault India MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said.

This move significantly enhances the value proposition of Renault's renewed product line-up, including the Triber and Kiger, and is expected to drive strong momentum during the festive season, the company said.

Price of entry level Kwid will come down by up to Rs 55,095, Triber by Rs 80,195 and Kiger by up to Rs 96,395, the automaker said.

On Friday, Tata Motors announced price cut between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.45 lakh on its passenger vehicles effective September 22 to pass on the full benefit of GST reduction to customers.

Under the revised GST structure, petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18 per cent slab from the current 28 per cent.

Motorcycles up to 350 cc would be taxed at a lower GST of 18 per cent against 28 per cent currently.

All automobiles above 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm as well as motorcycles above 350 cc and racing cars will be charged with a 40 per cent levy.

Small hybrid cars will also benefit, while EVs will continue to be charged at 5 per cent. PTI MSS ANU ANU