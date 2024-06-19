GST authorities withdraw demands of Rs 202.8 crore from Jagran Prakashan

New Delhi: The government has withdrawn a GST demand of Rs 2,02.83 crore from Jagran Prakashan, publisher of the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran said in a a regulatory filing.

The company has received an "order for dropping the proceedings" on June 18, 2024, with regard to the alleged GST Demand of Rs 2,02,82,60,875 (including penalty of Rs 18,43,87,351 on June 18, 2024, the company said.

Show cause notice (SCN) was issued by the joint commissioner, state GST, Kanpur, to the company in this regard.

The remaining one SCN alleging GST demand of Rs 13.50 crore (including a penalty of Rs 1.22 crore) is under pursuance and the company, based on legal advice, believes that it has a strong case on merit, the filing said.

Jagran Prakashan has interests spanning across printing and publication of newspapers and magazines, FM Radio, digital, outdoor advertising and promotional marketing, event management and activation businesses.

The group brings out eight publications from 13 states/Union Territories in five different languages.

Besides, the group's radio business has operations at 39 FM stations, besides web stations.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2024, Jagran Prakashan’s consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 1,933.91 crore, up 4.18 per cent from the previous year.