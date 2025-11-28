New Delhi: Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday said the central GST authority has imposed a penalty of over Rs 41 crore on the company for alleged erroneous refund on export of goods.

The Joint Commissioner, Common Adjudicating Authority, Central GST, Ahmedabad South Commissionerate passed an order imposing a penalty of Rs 41,33,84,165, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The order dated November 26, 2025 alleges erroneous refund by department on export of goods, it added.

The company further said based on its assessment, an appeal will be filed and is hopeful of favourable outcome and does not reasonably expect the order to have any material financial impact on it.