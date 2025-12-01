GST collection rises at slower pace of 0.7 pc to Rs 1.70 lakh cr in November

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Gross GST collection rose at a slower pace of 0.7 per cent in November at Rs 1.70 lakh crore, as domestic revenues declined, according to the government data released on Monday.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection was over Rs 1.69 lakh crore in November 2024.

Gross domestic revenues declined 2.3 per cent to over Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

The decline follows the reduction of GST rates for 375 items, effective September 22.

Revenues from the import of goods grew 10.2 pc to Rs 45,976 crore in November. PTI JD HVA