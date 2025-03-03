Haryana: GST collection rises by 20% to Rs 9,925 crore in February

Chandigarh: Gross GST revenue in Haryana rose by 20 per cent to Rs 9,925 crore in February 2025 from Rs 8,269 crore in the same month of last year, an official release said.

The Excise and Taxation Department, Haryana, has achieved significant growth in the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the release said.

In February 2025, Gross GST revenue of Rs 1,83,646 crore was collected in the country, which is 9.1 per cent more than the GST revenue of the same month last year, it said.

"At the same time, the gross GST collection in Haryana in February 2025 is Rs 9,925 crore, while in February 2024, it was Rs 8,269 crore, which shows an increase of 20 per cent. This is double the national growth average of 10 per cent," the statement said.

Haryana remains among the top five states in the country in GST collection along with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The statement said this not only reflects the success of the tax reform policy of the Haryana Government but also an important step towards ensuring the development of the state.

"Haryana had also shown the highest growth rate among the big states in January 2025. The increase in GST collection reflects economic progress. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Excise and Taxation Department will continue to progress in the same way and will make Haryana a strong state at the economic and financial level," it said.

The Excise and Taxation Department contributes more than 80 per cent of the total revenue of the state under the heads SGST, Excise Duty and VAT.

During the period April 2024-February 2025, the Excise and Taxation Department has collected Rs 57,125 crore which is more than 90 per cent of the total budget target amounting to Rs 63,348 crore for the year 2024-25 and the department is all set to exceed the budget target.