GST collections rise 10.3 pc to Rs 1.82 lakh cr in Jul

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Gross GST collections rose 10.3 per cent in July to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore, according to official data released on Thursday.

As per data released by the government, total refunds stood at Rs 16,283 crore in July. Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection after accounting for refunds was over Rs 1.66 lakh crore, a growth of 14.4 per cent.

Gross revenues from domestic activities grew 8.9 per cent to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in July. The GST revenue from imports jumped 14.2 per cent to Rs 48,039 crore.

GST revenues had hit a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024.