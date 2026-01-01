GST collections rise 6 pc to over Rs 1.74 lakh cr in December 2025

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Gross GST collections rose 6.1 per cent to over Rs 1.74 lakh crore in December 2025, on slow growth in revenues from domestic sales following the sweeping tax cuts, according to government data released on Thursday.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in December 2024 was over Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

Gross revenue from domestic transactions rose 1.2 per cent to over Rs 1.22 lakh crore, while revenues from imported goods were up 19.7 per cent at Rs 51,977 crore during December, 2025.

Refunds were up 31 per cent to Rs 28,980 crore in December.

Net GST revenues (after adjusting refunds) stood at over Rs 1.45 lakh crore, up 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

Cess collection last month dipped to Rs 4,238 crore, as against Rs 12,003 crore collected in December 2024.

Effective September 22, 2025, GST rates on about 375 items were slashed, making goods cheaper. Also, a compensation cess levy is levied only on tobacco and related products, as against luxury, sin and demerit goods earlier. The lowering of GST rates has impacted revenue collections. PTI JD HVA