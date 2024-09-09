GST Council exempts import services by establishment of foreign airlines

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) GST Council on Monday decided to exempt the import of services by an establishment of a foreign airline company and regularise the past period on an 'as is where is basis'.

"It was decided to exempt import of services by an establishment of a foreign airlines company," Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said.

The council also recommended to regularise the past period on an 'as is where is' basis, he said.

It also discussed tax notices sent to foreign airlines.

As per reports, the GST investigation arm Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence (DGGI) had issued show-cause notices to 10 foreign airlines, including British Airways, Lufthansa and Emirates, for not paying Rs 10,000 crore in taxes.

The notices were related to unpaid taxes on the import of services by Indian branches from their head offices. PTI JD DP CS DP BAL BAL