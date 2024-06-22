GST Council recommends reduction of GST on carton boxes from 18 pc to 12 pc

Shimla, Jun 22 (PTI) The 53rd GST Council meeting on Saturday recommended the reduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on all kinds of carton boxes from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh has been persistently pleading for the reduction of GST on apple carton boxes and this reduction will help both horticulturists and the industry in saving costs, a statement issued here said.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, representing the State, thanked the council for taking the decision unanimously on the proposal of the state. He said that the decision would also help the industry reduce working capital costs.

The Council took a number of decisions to ease the compliance burden and grievances of small and medium taxpayers.

The state's delegation included Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Yunus and Additional Commissioners (GST) Rakesh Sharma.

The 53rd GST council meeting was held in New Delhi. The 52nd GST Council meeting took place on October 7, 2023. PTI BPL DRR