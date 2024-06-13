GST Council to meet on Jun 22

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on June 22.

"The 53rd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 22nd June, 2024 at New Delhi," the GST Council Secretariat said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The agenda for the meeting is yet to be circulated amongst the Council members.

This would be the first Council meeting after Lok Sabha elections.

Results of the elections were declared on June 4, and Sitharaman was sworn in as a Cabinet minister in the new Modi Government on June 9.

The 52nd meeting of the GST Council, which comprises finance ministers of all states and UTs, was held on October 7, 2023. PTI JD DRR