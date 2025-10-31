GST cut sparks small car revival, decision on 5th plant in next few months: Maruti Suzuki Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The GST rate reduction has sparked the revival of small cars, proving wrong the perception that Indian consumers have moved up to aspirational and bigger segments, and some of the car manufacturers are expected to revise their product mix, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava said on Friday.

The company is also close to taking a decision on its plan to set up a fifth manufacturing plant and an announcement is expected in the next few months, Bhargava told reporters in an earnings conference.

On account of the impact of the GST rate cut on overall car sales, Bhargava also said Maruti Suzuki is likely to revise its production and sales projections for 2030-31.

"We had record retail sales during the festival period, largely driven by small car sales. Bigger cars are also selling, but not quite that much," he said.

Under the GST 2.0 regime, petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length were lowered to 18 per cent rate from the earlier 28 per cent plus cess.

On the other hand, all automobiles above 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm as well as motorcycles above 350 cc and racing cars came under the 40 per cent GST slab.

Citing sales performance of October, the first full month after the new GST rates came into effect, Bhargava said, "Our retail sales growth in the '18 per cent GST' category grew by 30 per cent. Big cars have also grown by around 4-5 per cent. Overall we have seen a growth of 20 per cent in retails." This just shows that there were a lot of people wanting to buy small cars, he asserted.

"The perception which some people had, that aspirations of all Indians have changed, and that nobody wants to buy small cars and that the market has moved up to bigger and more luxurious cars has been proved to be an incorrect perception," Bhargava noted.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is among the manufacturers which maintained that due to changing aspirations, consumers have moved away from small cars and hatchbacks to smaller SUVs such as Exter and Tata Punch, which have also benefited from the 18 per cent GST rate.

Bhargava, however, asserted that there are still a lot of people who want to buy small cars so that they can have a much better form of personal commutation.

"The result of this has been that we in Maruti, as producers of about 70 per cent of our production in the '18 per cent GST category', we are going to see a change in our product mix," he noted.

He further said, "The retail sales of vehicles in this '18 per cent GST category' are likely to grow faster than the sale of vehicles in the '40 per cent GST category'." As for Maruti Suzuki, which currently has 69 per cent market share in the '18 per cent GST category', he said, "I see that going up slowly as the number of small car sales goes up. It's not going to remain at 69 per cent. It is going to become a higher figure." When asked about the growth expectations, he said, "The small car segment (18 per cent GST segment), I do expect that double-digit growth should be possible for some period to come in the future." At the moment, Bhargava said out of the total bookings of 3.5 lakh units that Maruti Suzuki has, 2.5 lakh units are for cars in the '18 per cent GST segment'.

While the beneficiaries (manufacturers) of the small car sales at the moment are limited, Bhargava said, "I think many car makers will now realise what the nature of the Indian car market is, and I expect some of them at least, to revise their product mix." Noting that Maruti itself will have to change, he said, "We have already become much more flexible in our manufacturing. Earlier on, we were not flexible in our production lines. We (now) have far more production flexibility than we ever had. We will now be able to produce the vehicles which actually the customer demands, matching the demand with supply..." Bhargava also noted that considering the GST rate change and its impact on small cars, the company's earlier forecast of "production and the sale projections for 2030-31 are bound to undergo some changes" and the company is in the process of finalising its long term projections.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki India had stated that it was looking to double its turnover to around Rs 1.68 lakh crore by 2030-31 from the FY22 level, when it clocked net sales of Rs 83,798 crore. It set a target of total annual production of 40 lakh by 2030-31.

In August this year, Suzuki Motor Corporation Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki had announced an investment of Rs 70,000 crore in India, over the next 5 to 6 years.

On the fifth manufacturing plant, Bhargava said, "The fifth plant decisions are close to being taken, and I think you'll hear something about that in the course of the next few months." Last year, the company announced plans to set up a new plant in Gujarat, its fifth overall across India, at an investment of Rs 35,000 crore.

On the impact of GST rate reduction on the company's financial performance, Bhargava said, "These financial results (of Q2) do not reflect even to a substantial degree the impact of the GST. This you will see coming in the period forward." While staying away from giving any guidance, he said, "Overall, the second half in terms of sales volumes is going to be significantly different from what it was in the first half of the fiscal." Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee said the retail sales contribution of the company's entry level small car segment comprising Alto K10, S-presso, Wagon R and Celerio to the overall portfolio has increased to 20.5 per cent after the GST rate cut as compared to 16.7 per cent before. PTI RKL MR