GST officers arrest one for Rs 16.30 cr tax evasion

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Central GST officers have arrested an individual for evading Goods and Services Tax (GST) of about Rs 16.30 crore after detailed analysis of GST return data, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The investigation revealed that three closely linked companies, engaged in manpower supply and facility management services, were consistently under-reporting their GST liabilities over multiple financial years.

These entities had declared outward supplies and collected GST from clients. However, they failed to discharge the corresponding tax liabilities, thus violating the GST law.

"The anti-evasion Branch of the Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) Delhi South Commissionerate has arrested a key individual for orchestrating the evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) of approximately Rs 16.30 crore.

"The arrest follows detailed analysis of GST return data," a finance ministry statement said.

The person arrested was found to be the common director and controlling person in all three entities and admitted to the tax evasion during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing to trace the flow of funds and identify any additional beneficiaries, the ministry added.