GST overhaul a progressive reform, game-changer for small sellers: Amazon exec

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) E-commerce major Amazon India has lauded the government's recently approved two-slab Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure as a "very progressive reform" and "game changer" for small sellers, and expects a significant positive impact on customers and the seller ecosystem.

Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Categories at Amazon India, said the new GST regime truly democratises digital commerce for sellers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

"What the government has done is a very progressive reform. It is going to positively impact customers, seller ecosystems, and the overall economy. Because of the rate reduction, sellers and brands can offer a lot better deals," he told PTI.

Amazon India has already started making changes in its internal systems to incorporate the revised GST rates, he added.

Looking ahead to the "Great Indian Festival", Amazon's flagship annual sale, commencing on September 23, Srivastava said that with the GST rejig, customers can look forward to the lowest prices of the year on over one lakh products.

To cater to the anticipated surge in demand, Amazon India has invested over Rs 2,000 crore this year alone. This investment focuses on the well-being of delivery and fulfilment centre associates, expanding capacity, and integrating technology. The company has also opened 45 new delivery centres in recent months.

Amazon has also launched "Amazon Now", its quick commerce offering, currently operational in select pin codes in Delhi and Bangalore. Srivastava indicated that the service, which focuses on everyday essential needs, is receiving encouraging customer adoption and will expand "very quickly".

Addressing concerns about recent US tariffs, Srivastava stated that Amazon has not observed any "perceptible change" in its operations. He reiterated the company's commitment to enabling USD 80 billion worth of exports from India by 2030 through its global selling programme.

"Amazon export programme enables sellers…to sell across multiple countries - 20 plus countries that Amazon exports to...When you are broad-based, no single country can affect it as much. So, we remain committed to enabling USD 80 billion by 2030. We are already ahead on that trajectory," he added. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL