GST reform historic, will bring relief to common man: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday described the GST Council's decision to reduce tax slabs as a historic reform, saying it will bring significant relief to the common man and make the upcoming Diwali special.

Speaking to reporters here, Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision. He said it was a landmark move in GST reforms.

The GST Council on Wednesday cleared sweeping changes to the indirect tax regime, approving an overhaul of rates by limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

"This decision greatly benefits the common people," he said.

"Simplification of the GST structure will provide major relief to farmers, traders, and the middle class. This step reflects the government's commitment to uplifting those standing at the last line of society. It will not only ease lives but also accelerate the country's development," Sharma said.

Describing the reform as a crucial step toward making India and its states more developed, the chief minister said it will especially help small traders, the poor, the middle class, and farmers by making daily life more affordable.

"This Diwali will be special," he said.