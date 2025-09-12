GST reforms have ushered in revolutionary economic era, says Chhattisgarh CM; hails Modi

Raipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership have ushered in a new revolutionary economic era and eased the lives of 150 crore Indians.

Addressing a press conference at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the BJP state office here, Sai said GST has now truly become 'Good and Simple Tax'.

"Prior to the introduction of GST on July 1, 2017, India had 17 types of taxes and 13 types of cess. At one time, income tax rates had gone up to 97.5 percent. Now, income up to Rs 12 lakh annually has been made tax-free. With simplification of GST slabs to just two from four, zero tax on essential goods, and reduction of taxes by up to 10 per cent on many items, citizens and industry will benefit," he said.

"Ninety per cent goods have become cheaper due to the reforms. Essential items such as cooking oil, shampoo, toothpaste, butter, cheese, sewing machines, tractors, agricultural equipment, personal health and life insurance, educational materials, electronics, and automobiles will become affordable," Sai added.

These reforms are a major boost for MSMEs, the textile sector, and especially agriculture, he said.

"For farmers, GST rates on tractors, harvesters, and rotavators have been reduced to 5 per cent, resulting in savings of Rs 25,000 to Rs 63,000 per tractor. With around 30,000-35,000 tractors sold annually in Chhattisgarh, this alone would save farmers over Rs 200 crore," he pointed out.

Similarly, lower GST on agricultural machinery, fertilizers, bio-pesticides, irrigation equipment, drip and sprinkler systems will reduce costs and increase profitability for cultivators, Sai said.

He said removing GST on health and life insurance is a landmark step in strengthening social security.

"Reduction of GST on tendu leaf and minor forest produce processing equipment will also benefit leaf collectors in tribal-dominated Bastar and Surguja regions," he said while calling the reforms a new dawn for the poor and middle class.

"The initiative is a big step toward realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India," Sai said in the presence of state finance minister OP Choudhary and MP Santosh Pandey. PTI TKP BNM