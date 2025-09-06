GST reforms historic, every section of society will benefit: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday hailed GST reforms as a historic measure that will benefit every section of society, and said it is the Prime Minister's commitment to empower the poor, farmers, and common sections.

Hailing slashing of goods and services tax (GST) tax rates on common use items, he said "middle class, poor and common people will benefit. This will not only lower inflation, but strengthen the poor".

Addressing a news conference here, Saini said the wide-ranging reforms approved by the GST Council will prove to be a milestone towards "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Saini said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment "that we have to empower and strengthen the poor, farmers and common sections".

He said from common people to the poor to industrialists, everyone has welcomed the move.

Replying to a question, Saini said the move should not be seen as linked with any election.

"You will see one election or another happening somewhere in the country. Don't link it with Bihar elections..," he stressed.

The GST Council's decision to bring all products, except sin goods, under 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, while reducing it to zero on a host of essential items, will kick in from September 22, the first day of Navratra.

With the Congress and its allies taking swipes at the government for "delayed" rationalisation of the GST regime, Saini hit back, saying they are left with no issues.

"Have Congress and other members of the INDI Alliance praised even one decision taken by the Prime Minister in the past decade?" Saini asked.

Slamming the Congress, he said, "These days they have come up with 'vote theft' charge. Earlier, they blamed EVMs, then they said the constitution and democracy is in danger.

"Neither the constitution, nor democracy is in danger, but it is the Congress which is in danger, it is getting wiped out. It has no issues left. They have lost ground," Saini said.

People in Haryana including farmers, poor and common people will stand to benefit by nearly Rs 4,000 crore from the GST cuts, the chief minister said.

The rates on common use items will come down and increase the savings of the middle class, he said.

Saini highlighted the reduction in GST rates on tractors and their parts, stating that this measure will lower input costs for farmers, promote the adoption of modern machinery, and contribute to the modernisation of agriculture.

Expressing gratitude to the central government and the GST Council, Saini said it has been decided to reduce the GST rate on dairy projects such as packaged milk and cheese from 5 per cent to zero.

The chief minister described the GST, implemented in 2017 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the country's biggest economic reform since Independence.

He stated that it has made the tax system simpler and more transparent, eliminated trade barriers between states, and realised the vision of 'One India- One Tax- One Market'.

What the Prime Minister says, he fulfils that, Saini said.

Saini said the Haryana government extended its full support to all decisions by the GST Council.

The panel approved simplifying the GST from the current four slabs -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent -- to a two-rate structure -- 5 and 18 per cent. A special 40 per cent slab is also proposed for a select few items such as high-end cars, tobacco and cigarettes.

Chief Minister Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, had attended the 56th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi, which was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is the GST Council chairperson.

Meanwhile, Saini said e-Kshatipurti portal has been kept open to facilitate farmers from 2,897 villages to register claims for crop damage caused by recent floods, standing water or heavy rain.

Through this portal, farmers can upload details of losses to their crops and file compensation claims. Compensation will be given once claims are verified, Saini said.

From various Haryana districts, relief materials are being sent to Punjab, the CM added. PTI SUN TRB