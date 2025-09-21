GST reforms one of most significant tax reforms in country's economic history: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said GST rationalisation kicking in from Monday represent one of the most significant tax reforms in the country's economic history.

These reforms are designed to provide relief to traders, simplify lives of ordinary consumers, promote ease of doing business, and bring greater transparency to commercial activities, Saini said here.

To ensure benefits of these reforms reach every section of society, the chief minister has directed the launch of a special "GST awareness campaign" from September 22 to October 15.

The Excise and Taxation Department has prepared a comprehensive action plan to disseminate detailed information about the advantages and importance of goods and services tax (GST) reforms to the public and traders.

The first phase of the campaign will run from September 22 to 29.

During this period, the Chief Minister, all members of the State Cabinet, the MLAs, and representatives from urban local bodies will actively participate in outreach activities, an official statement said.

Each day, officials will visit designated markets to interact with 25-30 shopkeepers and customers to apprise them about the benefit of reforms. Citizens will also be encouraged to embrace 'swadeshi' products during the campaign.

The chief minister said officials from chambers of commerce and market associations will also be involved to ensure that the business community directly benefits from the GST cuts.

In addition, social media platforms will be leveraged to promote awareness about GST reforms across the state, he said.

Saini said the campaign aims not only to educate people about tax reforms but also to encourage the adoption of Indian-made products and strengthen the spirit of 'swadeshi'.

He expressed confidence that the campaign will raise awareness among traders and consumers alike, ultimately empowering Haryana's business environment and benefiting the public.

From kitchen staples to electronics, from medicines and equipment to automobiles, goods and services will be cheaper from Monday as the reduced GST rates on about 375 items come into effect.

In a bonanza to consumers, the GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, had decided to reduce the tax rates on goods and services, from September 22 -- the first day of the Navaratri.

The GST will now be a two-tier structure wherein the majority of goods and services will attract tax of 5 and 18 per cent. A 40 per cent tax will be levied on ultra luxury items, while tobacco and related products will continue to be in the 28 per cent plus cess category.

At present, GST is levied in four slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. Besides, a compensation cess is levied on luxury items and demerit, or sin, goods.

Mass consumption items like ghee, paneer, butter, 'namkeen', ketchup, jam, dry fruits, coffee and ice creams, and aspirational goods like TV, AC and washing machines will become cheaper. PTI SUN TRB