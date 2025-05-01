GST revenue hits record high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, up 12.6%

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y to an all-time high of about Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, reflecting strong economic activity and March-end reconciliation of books by businesses.

The GST mop-up was Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 -- the second highest collection ever since GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was Rs 1.96 lakh crore.

According to the latest government data released on Thursday, GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 10.7 per cent to about Rs 1.9 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was up 20.8 per cent to Rs 46,913 crore.

Refunds issuance rose 48.3 per cent to Rs 27,341 crore during April.

After adjusting refunds, net GST collection rose 9.1 per cent to over Rs 2.09 lakh crore in April.

Deloitte India Partner M S Mani said the net GST collections crossing Rs 2 lakh crore in the first month of the current fiscal year indicates a strong economic performance in the last month of the previous fiscal year as these relate to transactions in goods and services in March 2025.

"The GST collections during the month have been uniformly high in all the major producing/consuming states and have been in the range of 11 per cent to 16 per cent, unlike previous months where there were some large states having lower growth.

Central GST collection from domestic transactions stood at Rs 48,634 crore in April, while state GST mop-up was Rs 59,372 crore. Integrated GST and cess collection were Rs 69,504 crore and Rs 12,293 crore, respectively, from domestic transactions.

EY Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said the record GST collections underscore the Indian economy's underlying strength in the face of global economic uncertainties.

"The government's proactive measures to accelerate export and other GST refunds have eased the working capital burden on industries, a benefit likely to translate to consumers over the medium to long term," Agarwal said.

While a potential moderation in absolute GST collections is anticipated next month due to the current global economic climate, the overall outlook for the Indian economy remains optimistic, he added.

KPMG, Indirect Tax Head & Partner Abhishek Jain said the all-time high GST collections are a strong indicator of robust economic activity.

"While this reflects ongoing recovery and growth, a significant contributor is also the year-end reconciliation process, which typically results in additional tax payments by businesses to align their returns during the year," Jain added.