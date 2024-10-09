GTPL Hathway Q2 net profit down 62 pc to Rs 13.74 cr

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) GTPL Hathway Ltd, provider of cable and internet services, on Wednesday reported a decline of 61.7 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 13.74 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from GTPL Hathway, a firm owned by Reliance Industries Group.

However, its total revenue was up 9.8 per cent to Rs 855.56 crore in the September quarter. It was at Rs 779.19 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the quarter, its revenue from the Cable TV business was Rs 707.20 crore and Rs 137.45 crore from internet services in Q2 of FY25.

GTPL Hathway's total income, which also includes other income was up 9.12 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 862.03 crore.

Shares of GTPL Hathway Ltd on Wednesday settled 1.56 per cent higher at Rs 165.65 apiece on the BSE. PTI KRH KRH SHW