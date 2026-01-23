Guar gum futures fall nearly 1 pc on low demand

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Friday fell Rs 106 to Rs 10,610 per quintal in the futures trade as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for February delivery declined by Rs 106, or 0.99 per cent, to Rs 10,610 per quintal in 51,535 lots.

It had ended at Rs 10,716 per quintal in the previous market session.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices. PTI HG HG BAL BAL