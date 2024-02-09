Guar gum futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Friday dropped Rs 3 to Rs 10,150 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for February delivery fell Rs 3 or 0.03 per cent to Rs 10,150 per five quintals in 16,690 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices. PTI SGC DR