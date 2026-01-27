Guar gum futures fall on weak demand

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 90 to Rs 10,515 per quintal in the futures trade as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for February delivery declined by Rs 90, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 10,515 per quintal in 49,725 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices. PTI DR DR BAL BAL