Guar gum futures fall over 1 pc on low demand

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Wednesday fell Rs 124 to Rs 10,721 per quintal in the futures trade as traders offloaded their holdings amid a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), guar gum for January delivery declined by Rs 124, or 1.14 per cent, to Rs 10,721 per quintal in 15,995 lots. It had closed at Rs 10,845 per quintal on Tuesday.

The February contract also decreased by Rs 134, or 1.21 per cent, to Rs 10,900 per quintal in 52,070 lots, on the NCDEX. In the previous session, it had settled at Rs 11,034 per quintal.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices. PTI HG ANU ANU