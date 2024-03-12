Guar gum futures marginally rise on firm demand

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Tuesday marginally rose Rs 2 to Rs 10,214 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for March delivery traded marginally higher Rs 2 or 0.02 per cent at Rs 10,214 per five quintals with an open interest of 8,315 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets, which led to the rise in guar gum prices. PTI DR