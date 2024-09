New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Tuesday remained flat at Rs 10,520 per quintal in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for October delivery remained flat at Rs 10,520 per quintal in 42,945 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and constant supplies from growing regions led to constant guar gum prices. PTI SGC DR