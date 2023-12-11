Guar gum futures rise on firm demand

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Monday increased Rs 32 to Rs 11,008 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 32 or 0.29 per cent at Rs 11,008 per five quintals with an open interest of 12,870 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets, which led to the rise in guar gum prices. PTI SGC SGC BAL BAL