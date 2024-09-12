Guar gum futures rise on firm demandne

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Thursday increased Rs 65 to Rs 10,511 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 65 or 0.62 per cent at Rs 10,511 per quintal with an open interest of 46,240 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets, which led to the rise in guar gum prices. PTI SGC DR