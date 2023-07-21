Guar gum futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Friday climbed Rs 432 to Rs 12,250 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 432 or 3.66 per cent at Rs 12,250 per five quintals with an open interest of 47,320 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets, which led to the rise in guar gum prices. PTI HG ANU ANU