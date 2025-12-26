Guar gum futures rise over 2 pc on firm demand

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Friday climbed more than 2 per cent or Rs 238 to Rs 10,667 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for January delivery traded higher by Rs 238 or 2.23 per cent at Rs 10,667 per quintal with an open interest of 38,050 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets, which led to a rise in guar gum prices. PTI HG MR