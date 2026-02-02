Guar Gum futures trade flat at Rs 10,044 per quintal

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Guar gum prices traded flat at Rs 10,044 per quintal in futures trade on Monday as traders preferred to stay on the sidelines amid a lack of fresh cues from spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), guar gum futures for February delivery traded flat at Rs 10,044 per quintal in 27,940 lots.

Analysts said participants kept their positions limited due to subdued demand from consuming industries and steady arrivals in the spot market. PTI HG ANU ANU