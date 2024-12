New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Monday declined Rs 7 to Rs 5,272 per quintal in the futures trade amid ample supplies.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery fell Rs 7 or 0.13 per cent to Rs 5,272 per quintal with an open interest of 68,480 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions. PTI DR ANU ANU