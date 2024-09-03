Guar seed futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Tuesday dropped Rs 30 to Rs 5,410 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for October delivery fell Rs 30 or 0.55 per cent to Rs 5,410 per five quintals in 26,690 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices. PTI DR SHW