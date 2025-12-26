Guar seed futures gain more than 1 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Friday increased by Rs 77 or 1.33 per cent to Rs 5,788 per quintal in the futures trade after speculators widened their positions amid a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery rose Rs 77 or 1.33 per cent to Rs 5,788 per quintal with an open interest of 47,825 lots.

According to marketmen, speculators raising bets amid a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts led to the rise in guar seed prices. PTI HG MR