Guar seed futures gain on firm trend in spot market

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Monday climbed Rs 17 to Rs 5,547 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators widened their positions following a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for December delivery rose Rs 17 or 1.33 per cent to Rs 5,547 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 20,285 lots.

According to marketmen, speculators raised bets, tracking a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices. PTI SGC SGC BAL BAL