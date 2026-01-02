Guar seed futures jump nearly 2 pc

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Friday jumped by Rs 114 to Rs 6,145 per quintal in futures trade amid higher bets by investors.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery climbed by Rs 114 or 1.89 per cent to Rs 6,145 per quintal with an open interest of 31,865 lots. It had finished at Rs 6,031 per quintal in the previous session.

Marketmen said higher bets by investors despite a fall in spot prices supported guar seed prices in futures trade. PTI HG HG ANU ANU