New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Monday remained flat at Rs 5,308 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid an increase in supply from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery remained flat at Rs 5,308 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 30,750 lots.

Marketmen said participants maintained their positions at existing levels. PTI SGC DR DR