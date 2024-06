New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Friday remained flat at Rs 5,380 per 10 quintals in the futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for June delivery remained flat at Rs 5,380 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 25,020 lots.

Marketmen attributed the subdued trend in guar seed prices to constant supplies from growing regions. PTI SGC DR