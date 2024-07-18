Guar seed futures rise by Rs 46 per quintal on spot demand

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 46 to Rs 5,497 per quintal in futures trade after speculators widened their positions following a firm trend in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for August delivery rose by Rs 46 or 0.84 per cent to Rs 5,497 per quintal with an open interest of 54,640 lots.

According to marketmen, firm trends in spot markets following thin supplies from growing belts supported the rise in guar seed prices. PTI SGC SGC MR