Guar Seed futures trade almost flat at Rs 5,450 per quintal

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Guar seed prices traded almost flat at Rs 5,450 per quintal in futures trade on Monday as traders stayed cautious amid steady demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), guar seed futures for February delivery fell Re 1, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 5,450 per quintal in 34,825 lots.

The contract had settled at Rs 5,451 per quintal in the previous session.

Analysts said limited participation and a steady trend in spot markets kept prices largely unchanged. PTI HG ANU ANU