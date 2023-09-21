Guaranty Trust Bank opts for Infosys Finacle for digital banking transformation

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has selected Infosys' Finacle digital banking suite for its multi-country digital transformation programme, a release said on Thursday.

With Finacle's suite of retail and corporate banking solutions, the bank will achieve a transformation of its business across its home operations in Nigeria and in ten other markets across Africa and Europe.

GTBank’s decision was driven by Finacle’s track record and the suite's capabilities across retail, wealth, and corporate banking.

"Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), the banking subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company, today announced that Guaranty Trust Bank has selected the Finacle Digital Banking Suite for its multi-country digital transformation program," the release said.

It did not divulge the financial details of the contract.

"Finacle's cloud-native and open API-driven platform will help GTBank become a more agile and open financial institution, ready to integrate with its ecosystem partners and benefit from new-age digital possibilities," the release added.