Guardian India appoints Karunakaran Azhisur as country head

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Guardian India Operations Pvt Ltd, the global capability centre for The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Karunakaran Azhisur as its new country head for India, effective from January 22, 2026.

He takes the chair from Shiney Prasad, who left Guardian in August 2025.

Azhisur will also continue to serve in his current role as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Guardian India, the company said in a statement.

In his new capacity as Country Head, Azhisur will report to Michael Prestileo, Chief Strategy Officer and Chair of the Guardian India Board.

Azhisur brings over two decades of global technology and engineering leadership experience, having previously led AI-driven enterprise transformation initiatives and built high-performing software and data teams across the US and India.

Guardian India, which operates out of Chennai and Gurugram, provides IT and ITES services, consulting, and business solutions to its parent organisation, a New York-based mutual insurance company.