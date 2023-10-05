Gujarat aims to become USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, play major role in India's USD 5 trillion journey, says CM

Ahmedabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said the state is determined to play a major role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy and itself aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

Patel, addressing the FICCI's National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM), said Gujarat is recognised as the growth engine of India.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and by adopting the mantra of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), India has become the 5th largest economy in the world," he said.

Patel said Gujarat accounts for 6 per cent of India's geographical area but contributes 8 per cent to the GDP, 18 per cent to industrial output, and has 30 per cent share in exports.

Gujarat's GSDP has grown from Rs 1.27 lakh crore to Rs 16.19 lakh crore in two decades, as per the FICCI release.

Gujarat is determined to play a major role in making the country a $5 trillion economy and the state aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the CM said.

Subhrakant Panda, President, FICCI, and managing director, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA), said, "Gujarat is home to 100-plus Fortune 500 companies and 13 lakh MSMEs and has grown at a CAGR of 15 per cent over the last two decades." FICCI is working closely with the Gujarat government across a range of sectors, including startups, energy, defence, education and skill development as well as tourism, Panda was quoted as saying in the FICCI release. PTI PD BNM BNM