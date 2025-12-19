Gujarat best destination for real estate development, realtors must explore opportunities: CM

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday urged real estate developers to invest in the state, as it offers huge business opportunities and provides time-bound permission for projects.

He noted that Gujarat has become the best destination for real estate activities and also a role model for well-planned urban development.

Addressing realtors apex body CREDAI's national conclave here, Patel urged real estate players to explore business opportunities at GIFT City and the upcoming Dholera industrial city in Gujarat.

He also asked real estate companies to focus on the development of environmentally friendly projects.

"The prime minister has given a vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. Real estate sector will play an important role in realising this goal," he said.

Patel stressed that the government and the real estate industry need to work together to achieve 'Housing for All'.

He also asked developers to focus on India's heritage while designing and building their projects, even if they take inspiration from construction technology available overseas.

"Real estate players should focus on sustainable development," he said, adding that the construction of homes, offices, and malls should be environmentally friendly.

Talking about his state, Patel said that Gujarat has become the role model of well-planned urban development.

He highlighted that there is a single window clearance system in the state for approvals of projects and that too in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister noted that land records are fully digitised in the state.

"We have determined fixed timelines for giving all necessary approvals for real estate development. Therefore, all top developers of the country are ready to invest in Gujarat," Patel said.

He said the state is focusing on promoting green buildings and renewable energy projects.

The chief minister said Gujarat has become the best destination for real estate development,and urged realtors to explore business opportunities at GIFT City near Ahmedabad and the upcoming Dholera Industrial city, which is spread over 920 square kilometers.

The chief minister noted that the state government is building several infrastructure projects at Dholera, which is becoming a hub of many industries, including semiconductor.

Patel also asked the developers to build livable, sustainable, and future-ready projects. PTI MJH HVA