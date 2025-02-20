Gujarat budget reflects commitment to make state developed, people prosperous: CM Patel

Gandhinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday hailed his government's budget for 2025-26 and said it reflects the commitment to make the state developed and make the lives of its citizens comfortable and prosperous.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presented Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget in the legislative assembly here without proposing any new tax. The highlight was tax relief of Rs 148 crore by reducing the stamp duty on mortgage deeds and the motor vehicle tax on Electric Vehicles (EVs).

"The budget is a blueprint for systematically implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' through public welfare schemes. As part of this, a Rs 50,000 crore Viksit Gujarat Fund has been announced to boost the state's growth. The budget, the largest in the state's history, reflects a commitment to development, with a 21.8 per cent increase in capital expenditure compared to the previous year," the CM said.

"The budget is a successful effort to make the lives of Gujarat's citizens more comfortable, prosperous, and fulfilling. Six regional economic plans for Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Saurashtra and Kutch will be developed to drive the growth of Viksit Gujarat. It also lays the foundation for the development of an extensive world-class road network across the state," he added.

Two new Greenfield Expressways and 12 new high-speed corridors will be developed, Patel pointed out.

"The construction of Namo Shakti Expressway will connect Deesa in North Gujarat with the coastal region of Pipavav in Saurashtra, boosting industrial, social, and economic development in the coastal belt. Additionally, the Somnath-Dwarka Expressway will connect Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Dwarka, Somnath, and Porbandar, enhancing connectivity for pilgrims and travellers visiting these religious places," Patel said.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the entire nation is progressing with the spirit of "Nation First" and this budget will inspire every citizen to contribute to the vision of Viksit Gujarat, ultimately aiding in the creation of Viksit Bharat, the CM said. PTI PD BNM