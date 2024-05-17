Gujarat CM holds meeting with German Consul General

Ahmedabad, May 17 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday held a meeting with Mumbai-based Consul General of Germany Achim Fabig in Gandhinagar and discussed a range of issues, while extending his government's support to corporates from the key European country willing to set up ventures in the state.

During the meeting, the chief minister expressed his government's commitment to extend support to German businessmen willing to set up industries in Gujarat, said an official release.

The CM recalled Germany was a partner country in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit held in January in Gandhinagar and a country seminar was also organised on sustainable global supply chain during the mega investor event.

Patel said thanks to a favourable business environment in Gujarat, several German companies are operating in the state.

He said Germany's Deutsche Bank has also started its operations in GIFT City, an international financial centre near the state capital.

Patel suggested that higher education institutes of Germany can set up their campuses in GIFT City.

Fabig expressed his country's eagerness for cooperation with Gujarat in sectors like renewable energy, engineering, automobile as well as tourism, skill development, said the release.

The diplomat said after fruitful discussions on artificial intelligence (AI), health and pharma sectors at the G20 summit hosted by India last year, time has now come to move forward in emerging segments such as renewable energy. PTI PJT RSY