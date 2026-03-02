Gujarat CM holds meetings with industry representatives to further boost semiconductor ecosystem

Ahmedabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday held meetings with leading global industry representatives to further strengthen the state's semiconductor ecosystem.

The discussions focused on establishing memory module facilities, powerchip manufacturing, semiconductor R&D centres, and specialty chemical facilities in Gujarat, he said.

"As a part of Gujarat SemiConnect Conference 2026 in Gandhinagar, held productive one-to-one meetings with leading global industry representatives to further strengthen Gujarat's semiconductor ecosystem," Patel said in a post on X.

"Met with Mr. Meghav Mehta, MD of Deepak Nitrite; Mr. Dato Seri Lee Hung Loong, Chairman of Hotayi Electronic (Malaysia); Mr. Makoto Terada of ROHM Semiconductor & Suchi Semicon; Mr. Ashok Mehta; Mr. Rajeev Gautam of HORIBA India; and Ms. Radhika Vishwanathan, COO of Applied Materials," he added.

With a robust ecosystem in Dholera and Sanand, and a proactive policy approach, Gujarat continues to position itself as India's Gateway to Silicon, Patel asserted. PTI PD BNM