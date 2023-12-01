Gujarat CM holds talks with Singapore trade-industry minister, discusses investments

Ahmedabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday wrapped up his four-day Japan visit and reached Singapore where he called on the country's trade and industry minister Gan Kim Yong.

A release from the Gujarat government said Patel and Yong discussed trade and investments between the two nations.

Yong elaborated that India has a lot of potential to grow and firms from Singapore are looking forward to working with the Indian government, the release said.

Yong further said his country is keen to join the upcoming 'Vibrant Summit' as a "partner country", adding that the partnership with Gujarat will help Singapore in establishing itself as a fruit, vegetables and dairy sector hub in South East Asia.

During the meeting, CM Patel highlighted that Gujarat is one of the leading states driving the agenda aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Patel also invited Yong to Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the release added.

A high-level delegation led by Patel is on a visit of Japan and Singapore since November 26 to promote the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held in January at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar.

The CM informed Yong that the focus of his government is to attract new investment in various emerging sectors, such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, semiconductor, food processing and dairy products.

Thanks to a long coastline and globally connected locations, Gujarat is now emerging as the "logistic hub" of India, Patel said.

Later in the day, the CM and his delegation held discussions with Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, about development and investment opportunities in India, the release informed.

The CM also held a meeting with the representatives of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and invited them to attend the upcoming Vibrant Summit, said the release. PTI PJT PD BNM BNM