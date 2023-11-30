Gujarat CM Patel visits Kobe port in Japan, meets local Governor

Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday called on Governor of Japan's Hyogo Prefecture, Motohiko Saito, and later visited the Kobe port in the region during his ongoing tour of the Asian country.

A high-level delegation led by Patel is on a Japan visit since Sunday (November 26) to promote the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be held in January at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar.

During the meeting with Governor Saito, Patel recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Hyogo in 2007 and again in 2012 when he was the Gujarat CM, said an official release in Gandhinagar.

The CM told Saito it was during those visits that Modi envisaged connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai with a bullet train, said the release, adding that dream is now becoming a reality, referring to the ongoing construction of the high-speed rail corridor between the two cities.

Patel said Gujarat's commercial hub Ahmedabad and Kobe of Hyogo are connected through a "sister city bond", the release said.

The CM expressed happiness that nearly 30 Hyogo-headquartered Japanese firms have invested in Gujarat, it stated.

Patel invited Saito and his delegation to visit the January 10 to 12 investor summit in Gandhinagar.

Later in the day, the Gujarat CM and his delegation held a meeting with key officials of Nichicon Corporation, a leading Japanese business house, said the release.

During the meeting, the CM urged company representatives to take advantage of India's emerging electric vehicle (EV) market. Patel also invited Nichicon executives to attend the upcoming summit, it said.

The CM and his delegation are visiting Japan and Singapore between November 26 and December 2 to promote Gujarat's mega business gathering. PTI PJT RSY