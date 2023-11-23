Gujarat CM to be on week-long visit to Japan, Singapore from Nov 26 ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held in January next year, a high-level delegation led by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit Japan and Singapore between November 26 and December 2, an official said on Thursday.

Patel and his delegation will leave for the week-long trip to Japan and Singapore on November 25, Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Rahul Gupta, told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will be held next year between January 10 and 12. The biennial summit serves as a platform for businesses and governments to explore investment opportunities and establish partnerships.

"The CM's visit has been planned with the aim of developing a bridge of cultural-economic relations between Japan and Gujarat and to strengthen Japan's partnership with Gujarat in industry and commerce sectors," Gupta said, adding that the delegation would comprise prominent industrialists from Gujarat.

While Japan has been a partner country in the Vibrant Summit since 2009, the chief minister's visit will be useful in strengthening Japan's cooperation in the next 10th edition as well, he said.

CM Patel and his delegation will begin their Japan-Singapore tour on November 26 with a meeting with members of Gujarati community living in Tokyo. He will interact with the Gujarati community and get information about their contribution in the development of Japan. The next day, on November 27, the CM will pay a brief visit to the Indian Embassy office in Tokyo.

Later that day, the delegation will hold discussions with the Japanese government, Japanese industries and institutions for the purpose of making Japan a partner in Gujarat's economic development and explore areas of mutual cooperation, the IAS officer said.

The next day, the CM and his delegation will meet the President of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Governor of Tokyo and the Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Gupta said, adding that Patel is also scheduled to hold one-to-one meetings with leading industrialists in Tokyo.

On the fourth day of their visit, a road show is planned at Tokyo's Imperial Hotel. Various one-to-one meetings with the chief minister have also been organised during this road show. After the completion of the road show, the chief minister and his delegation will leave for Kobe by bullet train on the evening of November 29.

Patel will visit the Governor and Mayor of Kobe on November 30. After that, he will have lunch with members of the Gujarati community living in Japan before leaving for Singapore.

On December 1, Patel will hold one-to-one meetings with Singapore government officials. The delegation will also visit the office of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On December 2, the chief minister and his delegation will leave for Ahmedabad from Singapore after visiting various sites there, Gupta said. PTI PJT PD NP